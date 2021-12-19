Kidambi Srikanth beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-final on Saturday to become the first Indian male shuttler to enter the finals of the BWF World Championships. The former World No.1 Srikanth, who will fight for gold on Sunday, is assured of at least a silver while young Lakshya Sen took home the bronze medal after a hard-fought all-Indian semi-final in Huelva (Spain).

Clashing swords in what was a historic match for Indian badminton, Srikanth raced to an early lead before his younger opponent pulled level at 2-2. Two more points and Srikanth was in lead again.

Then it was Sen's turn to briefly take an 8-7 lead but Srikanth immediately levelled it at 8-8.

The 20-year Sen regained the lead and at 13-10, he was looking confident of maintaining the momentum, but Srikanth drew level at 16-16.

Sen dominated from thereon to grab the first game and wrest the initiative.

However, Srikanth roared back into the contest with a flurry of smashes to take the second game and he continued in the same vein in the third game despite some fine defensive show by the 20-year-old to emerge winner in a match that lasted 69 minutes.