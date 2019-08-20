India men's badminton star HS Prannoy stunned five-time world champion Lin Dan of China in the second round to advance to the third round of BWF World Championships on Tuesday in Basel, Switzerland. Prannoy got off to a great start and was leading the first round 21-11. Thereafter, Lin Dan made a solid comeback and ended the second game with a 21-12 tally. The decider was dominated by Prannoy against the two-time Olympic champion and he clinched it 21-7 to reach the third round. Notably, this was the third time that Prannoy defeated Lin Dan. He had outclassed the Chinese in Indonesia Open in 2018 and French Open in 2015.

Earlier on Monday, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy and Sai Praneeth won their respective matches in the preliminary round of the World Championships to advance to the second round.

Srikanth came from behind to beat Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 17-21, 21-16, 21-6 in the first round. World No. 19 Praneeth beat lower-ranked Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada 21-17, 21-16 while Prannoy had defeated Finland's Eetu Heino 17-21, 21-10, 21-11 in the preliminary round.