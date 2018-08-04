BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

World No. 3 PV Sindhu will be up against World No.8 Carolina Marin in a mouth-watering women's singles BWF World Championships 2018 final clash at Nanjing, China on Sunday. PV Sindhu, who beat Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament respectively, will aim to continue her fine form against the Rio Olympic gold medallist Marin. In their head-to-head record, Marin enjoys a 6-5 advantage against Sindhu. In their last meeting, earlier this year, at the Malaysia Open 2018, the Indian had beaten the Spaniard 22-20, 21-19 in a match that lasted 52 minutes. However, the last time when they faced each other at the BWF World Championships 2014, Sindhu lost 17-21, 15-21 to Marin in the semi-finals.
When is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match will take place on August 5, 2018.
Where is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match will be played at Nanjing, China.
What time does the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match begin?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match is estimated to begin around 12:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)