BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Semi-Finals: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India's PV Sindhu displayed a superlative performance in the BWF World Championships 2018 quarter-finals to beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the tournament. The Indian star will meet another Japanese, Akane Yamaguchi, in last four. In the head-to-head record, PV Sindhu enjoys a comfortable 6-4 lead against Akane Yamaguchi and would like to better her record further in a bid to enter her second straight tournament final. If Sindhu reaches the final, she will either face Olympic Champion Carolina Marin or He Bingjiao of China. Earlier this year, World No. 2 Yamaguchi beat World No.3 Sindhu 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the All England Open.
When is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match will take place on August 4, 2018.
Where is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match will be played at Nanjing, China.
What time does the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match begin?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match is estimated to begin around 07:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match?
The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi semi-finals match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)