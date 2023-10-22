Young shuttler Bornil Aakash Changmai on Sunday achieved the distinction of becoming only the second Indian to win a gold medal for the country in the U15 boys' singles category at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, defeating a Chinese rival in the title showdown. The 13-year-old Bornil displayed remarkable composure and skill, especially in a tight first game, to overcome Fan Hong Xuan 21-19, 21-13 in 34 minutes.

Bornil, who hails from Assam, became the second junior badminton player after Siril Verma in 2013 to bag the top podium finish in the prestigious tournament.

The Indian shuttler gave consistent performances all through the tournament and had beaten compatriot Jagsher Singh Khangurra in the semifinal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tanvi Sharma will compete against Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand in the U17 girls' singles final later today.

Bornil's performance has added another feather to the remarkable success story of Indian shuttlers on the junior circuit after Ayush Shetty secured the bronze medal in the BWF World Junior Championships at Spokane, USA, earlier this month.

Top Indian shuttlers recently returned from the Asian Games in Hangzhou with several firsts, with the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy clinching a historic gold and becoming the world No. 1 pair.

Badminton stalwart HS Prannoy too came up with a standout performance, clinching bronze in the continental showpiece.