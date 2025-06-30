Rising shuttler Ayush Shetty notched up his first BWF World Tour title with a commanding straight-games victory over Canada's Brian Yang in the men's singles final of the US Open Super 300, ending India's title drought this season. The 20-year-old, a 2023 junior world championships bronze winner, defeated the third seeded Yang 21-18, 21-13 in 47 minutes on Sunday to cap off an impressive week, which included a come-from-behind win against top seed Chou Tien Chen in the semifinals. It was Shetty's third victory over Yang, having defeated him twice earlier this year at Malaysia and Taipei Open.

In the women's singles final, 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma finished runner-up after a fighting three-game loss to top seed Beiwen Zhang of the United States.

Playing her first World Tour final, the unseeded teenager went down 11-21, 21-16, 10-21 in 46 minutes.

Shetty vs Yang

The men's singles final began evenly with scores tied at 6-6, but Shetty, seeded fourth, surged ahead with a string of winners to lead 11-6 at the interval.

Yang narrowed the gap to 13-11 and drew level at 16-16, but Shetty regained control with well-placed shots to secure the opening game with a decisive jump smash.

The second game saw the Mangalore shuttler race to a 7-2 lead before Yang briefly caught up, but the Indian maintained composure, mixing variations and sharp defence to keep his opponent at bay.

Leading 17-12, Shetty closed out the match with a cross-court punch followed by a powerful smash to seal his maiden World Tour title.

Shetty had reached the finals of 2023 Odisha Masters Super 100 tournament, besides making the summit clash at the 2023 Bahrain International and 2024 Dutch Open.

Sharma vs Zhang

In the women's singles final, Sharma struggled to settle early as Zhang built an 11-5 lead in the opening game, which the Indian couldn't breach.

In the second game, Sharma came out attacking, taking a 4-0 lead and maintaining her advantage despite Zhang pushing her with long rallies.

From 11-9 at the interval, Sharma continued her aggressive approach, forcing errors from Zhang and taking the game to force a decider.

However, Sharma ran out of steam in the third game as Zhang surged to an 11-4 lead at the break and closed out the match comfortably to claim the title.

