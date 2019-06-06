 
Australian Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Nitchaon Jindapol In Second Round

Updated: 06 June 2019 13:48 IST

PV Sindhu knocked out after losing 19-21, 18-21 to Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in second round at Australian Open.

PV Sindhu knocked out after losing to Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in second round. © AFP

PV Sindhu suffered a 19-21, 18-21 loss to Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in second round to crash out of the USD 150,000 Australian Open World Tour Super 300 tournament on Thursday. On Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated Indonesia's Choirunnisa 21-14, 21-9 in a one-sided affair, Verma got the better of Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-15, 16-21, 21-12 in a thrilling opening round men's singles match.

Meanwhile, B. Sai Praneeth, who had reached the finals at the Swiss Open this year, brushed aside Korea's Lee Dong Keun 21-16, 21-14, to set up a clash against second seed Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated compatriots Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy 21-12, 21-16 to enter the second round of the men's doubles.

They will take on second seed Chinese pair of Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen.

However, it was a day to forget for Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy who lost 14-21, 13-21 to Korean pair of Baek Ha Na and Kim Hye Rin.

More to follow...

