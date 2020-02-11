 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

Asia Team Championship: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Star As India Thrash Kazakhstan

Updated: 11 February 2020 19:38 IST

Kidambi Srikanth beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-10, 21-7 while Lakshya beat Artur Niyazov 21-13, 21-8.

Asia Team Championship: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Star As India Thrash Kazakhstan
Kidambi Srikanth shared a photo with the Indian team after their win over Kazakhstan. © Twitter

India took one step forward in their quest to reach the quarter final of the Asia Team Badminton championships with a 4-1 win over Kazakhstan. Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and young guns Lakshya Sen and Shubhankar Dey won their respective singles matches while M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila won their doubles fixture. Men's singles World Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth, who was not fielded in the singles matches, teamed up with Chirag Shetty and lost their tie to Kazakh pair Artur Niyazov and Khaitmurat Kulmatov in three games.

Srikanth beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-10, 21-7 in a match that lasted just 23 minutes. Lakshya beat Niyazov 21-13, 21-8 in 21 minutes while Shubhankar beat Kulmatov 21-11, 21-5 in 26 minutes.

Arjun and Kapila beat Nikita Bragin and Kulmatov 21-14, 21-8.

India are placed in Group B with Malaysia and Kazakhstan after their initial group, which consisted of defending champions Indonesia and hosts Philippines, was reshuffled due to the withdrawals of China and Hong Kong after the coronavirus outbreak.

While a full strength Indian men's team is taking part in Manila, the second-string women's team devoid of stars like PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal was withdrawn by the Badminton Association of India due to fears related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kidambi Srikanth B. Sai Praneeth Badminton
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth Look To Lead India To Victory At Asia Team Championship
Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth Look To Lead India To Victory At Asia Team Championship
Thailand Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Gun For Olympic Qualification
Thailand Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Gun For Olympic Qualification
Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu Advances, Saina Nehwal And Kidambi Srikanth Crash Out
Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu Advances, Saina Nehwal And Kidambi Srikanth Crash Out
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance; Kidambi Srikanth Makes 1st Round Exit
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance; Kidambi Srikanth Makes 1st Round Exit
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Eye Improved Showing In 2020
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Eye Improved Showing In 2020
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.