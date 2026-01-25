Novak Djokovic says the retiring Stan Wawrinka's legacy will live on in tennis, hailing the Swiss veteran as a "great champion" who inspired him. The 40-year-old Wawrinka bid a final farewell to the Australian Open on Saturday in a battling third-round loss to Taylor Fritz. The current season is his last before the three-time Grand Slam winner hangs up his racquet. "Proud to call him a friend and a rival and someone that definitely has inspired me," said 24-time major winner Djokovic, whose career has run parallel to Wawrinka's for nearly two decades.

"I mean, no doubt with his longevity, with commitment to the game. He's so passionate about it. His legacy will definitely stay and live with many different younger generations that look up to him.

"He's a great champion on and off the court," added the 38-year-old.

Wawrinka made his debut at Melbourne Park in 2006 and won the major in 2014.

He also won the French Open a year later and the US Open in 2016 at a time when Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal were dominating men's tennis.

"I think it's been a great farewell Australian Open for him with the crowd support and everything that has happened on the court," said Djokovic.

"When he's gone, tennis is going to lose a great player and a great person."

