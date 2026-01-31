Rafael Nadal says he has "full respect" for old rival Novak Djokovic but tipped Spanish compatriot Carlos Alcaraz to win Sunday's Australian Open final. The 22-time Grand Slam winner, who retired from tennis in 2024, is set to attend the blockbuster title match in Melbourne. A two-time Australian Open champion himself, Nadal believes world number one Alcaraz is the clear favourite, but would not be surprised if 38-year-old Djokovic caused an upset. "I think the favourite is Carlos," Nadal told host broadcaster Channel Nine on Saturday. "He's young, he has the energy and he's in his prime. But I mean, Novak is Novak. He's a very special player.

"I don't know if Novak has lost a final here. It's always a challenge and he likes the challenges.

"(But) favourite is Carlos from my point of view."

Speaking separately to the Melbourne Age newspaper, Nadal said it was a "positive thing" to have somebody at Djokovic's age fighting with Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic stunned 24-year-old Sinner in the semi-finals over five tough sets to surge into his 11th Australian Open final. He has won all previous 10.

"I really believe that he is here for one simple reason -– because if I don't get injured, probably I will be here playing too," said Nadal, who is one year older than Djokovic.

"When you like to do this thing, if you are not injured and if you are not super tired mentally, why wouldn't you be here?

"I think it's a positive example of commitment, of resilience.

"I mean, Novak, for obvious reasons, he's not at his prime, but he is still very, very competitive at an age that is difficult to be very competitive. So full respect."

Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest man to win the Australian Open. The 37-year-old Ken Rosewall won it in 1972.

He is also striving to finally win a record 25th Grand Slam and surpass Margaret Court, who is also expected to be watching in Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.