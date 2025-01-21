Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face off in a duel for the ages Tuesday as the old and new of tennis go on full display when the Australian Open hits the quarter-final stage. In the women's draw, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff can set up a blockbuster semi-final with last-eight victories. Alcaraz, 21, and Djokovic, 37, will meet at this stage of a Grand Slam for the first time in a heavyweight late-night clash on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic is looking for his 100th tournament title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown.

He refused to do a routine on-court interview on Sunday in protest at a TV presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments".

Djokovic has a 4-3 edge in matches with Alcaraz and beat the Spaniard in the Paris Olympics final in their last meeting.

But Alcaraz won their last two Slam encounters, the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon finals, and is already a four-time major winner.

He has never gone beyond the Australian Open quarter-finals however.

Djokovic said he was expecting a "big battle" against the heir to Spanish legend Rafael Nadal.

"We had some long battles, long exchanges. The kind of matches that I played against him remind me of my match-ups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court," said the Serb.

Alcaraz is wary that there is still life in the old dog Djokovic yet, on the veteran's favourite court where he has lifted the trophy 10 times.

"When we are seeing him playing, he seems like he's young again, it's unbelievable. He's in really good shape," said Alcaraz.

Women's world number one Sabalenka plays Russian veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who at 33 is enjoying a late-career renaissance and is the oldest remaining woman in the draw.

Badosa 'revenge'

Should the top-ranked Belarusian come through that evening clash she can meet Gauff in a repeat of the 2024 semi-final, providing the American overcomes Spain's 11th seed Paula Badosa in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena at 11:30am (0030 GMT).

Gauff and Badosa met twice last year with the American world number three winning both in three sets.

The Spaniard feels she has unfinished business after being a set and a break up their last encounter in Beijing, before losing.

"I love Coco. I respect her a lot," Badosa told reporters of the 20-year-old, who is unbeaten in nine matches this season.

"Last one was really tough for me because I was winning in that moment, then the momentum changed. I hope I can have my revenge here."

World number two Alexander Zverev has moved smoothly into the quarter-finals of the men's singles almost under the radar.

The German will continue his drive towards a maiden Grand Slam title in a clash against American 12th seed Tommy Paul, who always brings his best tennis in Melbourne.

"I think he is somebody that is quite a smart player. I think he is somebody that can change tactics quite a lot when he plays," Zverev said.

The Australian Open has been by far Paul's most successful Slam, with a 15-5 win-loss record in his six tournaments.

He powered to the semi-finals in 2023 -- the first American man to do so since Andy Roddick in 2009 -- before losing to eventual champion Djokovic.

