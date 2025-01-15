Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will step up their bids for tennis history at the Australian Open on Wednesday, where Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka will also be in second-round action. With new coach Andy Murray in his corner, Djokovic is in pursuit of an 11th Melbourne title and record 25th Grand Slam singles crown. Sabalenka is hunting down a rare hat-trick of consecutive Australian Open wins, a feat last achieved 26 years ago by Martina Hingis and only matched by four other women in history.

Djokovic made a sluggish start in the first round against American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy on Monday before winning in four sets, his game improving the longer the match went on.

"I ended the match in a good fashion. I think that it's important. It counts mentally for me, for the rest of the tournament," said Djokovic, who plays Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian great is drawn to meet Alcaraz in the last eight and the Spanish four-time Grand Slam champion faces Japan's 65th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka on Margaret Court Arena.

"I know Nishioka is a tough, tough player," said Alcaraz, who has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals in Melbourne. "It will be a really good match. I'll be ready."

Second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany is seeking a maiden Grand Slam title and has enjoyed two days off since his straight-sets win on Sunday night against Lucas Pouille.

He again plays in the graveyard slot, the last evening match on Rod Laver Arena, this time against Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

Sabalenka, who came safely through a tricky first-round match against Sloane Stephens on Sunday's opening day, will kick off Tuesday's action on Rod Laver Arena at 11:30 am (0030 GMT) against another Spaniard in Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

'Mental toughness'

The Belarusian says she has improved her "mental toughness" this year, which could be ominous for her rivals.

In her half of the draw they are led by the in-form world number three Gauff.

The American is unbeaten this year after inspiring her country to victory in the United Cup and breezing past former champion Sofia Kenin in the first round in Melbourne.

She leads off the Rod Laver Arena night session against Britain's Jodie Burrage.

Osaka, the Australian Open champion in 2019 and 2021, faces a difficult match against the 20th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova, who won when the pair last met, at the 2024 US Open.

"Obviously I fell a little short in the US Open," admitted Osaka, who lost the second-round encounter in New York in straight sets.

"I love getting difficult draws. I find that the most fun. Once you get a difficult draw, you can prove that you're the best of the best."

Zheng Qinwen, beaten in last year's final by Sabalenka, faces Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Olympic champion Zheng is aiming to become only the second Chinese player to win a major singles title after Li Na, who triumphed in Melbourne in 2014.

Lebanese qualifier Hady Habib made history on Sunday when he became the first player from his country to win a Grand Slam match.

But the 26-year-old has his work cut out to continue his fairytale run as he will face French 14th seed Ugo Humbert.

