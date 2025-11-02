India vs Australia 3rd T20I, LIVE Score: The third T20I between India and Australia is underway at Hobart. Australia are opening with captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head after India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. India have made three changes to their playing XI, with Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Sanju Samson going out, and Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma coming in. India are trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, and must win their three remaining games in order to win the series. (Live Scorecard)
India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann
Live Updates; India and Australia, 3rd T20I, straight from Hobart:
India vs Australia LIVE: FOUR and then OUT!
Dramatic start! Arshdeep Singh gets Travis Head on the third ball of the innings! The left-hander got a boundary away to fine-leg on the second ball of the over, but he ends up mistiming a short delivery on the next ball. The ball goes high up in the air, before captain Suryakumar Yadav takes a good catch.
AUS 6/1 (0.3)
India vs Australia LIVE: All eyes on Arshdeep
With Harshit Rana going out of the XI and Arshdeep Singh re-entering, all eyes will be on the left-arm seamer and how he does with the new ball. Meanwhile, the players are out on the pitch at Hobart. We are moments away from action! It's windy!
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE: Pitch Report
The average first-innings total in T20s at Bellerive Oval sits around 147, though this number often climbs during evening matches as the pitch generally improves, allowing the ball to come onto the bat nicely. While dew has been a big factor in Hobart, influencing conditions slightly, the toss hasn't been as crucial at this venue as in some other. Hobart certainly holds the potential for large totals; a relevant example is Australia's massive 213 against the West Indies in 2024.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE: Sanju Samson Experiment Fails
Sanju Samson, who recently showed his class with a century as an opener in South Africa, was shifted to the middle-order following Shubman Gill's return. However, a string of below-par performances in that middle-order position has led the team management to replace him with Jitesh Sharma, a specialist finisher. If Jitesh performs well in his role, Samson's position in the Indian T20I squad could be under real and immediate threat.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE: What The Two Captains Said During Toss
Mitch Marsh: It's a belter of a wicket. Want to get off to a good start and post a big total. We have just the one change - Abbott is in for Hazlewood.
Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE: The Playing XIs
Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav have been dropped from the Indian team while Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar have replaced them.
India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia, on the other hand, have also made one change in their team, with Josh Hazlewood missing out.
Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE: Toss Update
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has finally beaten his counterpart Mitchell Marsh in the coin toss. India opt to bowl first, making three changes in the team.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE: Abhishek Sharma Standing Tall
As the Indian batting order suffered against a clinical Australia pace bowling attack, it was Abhishek Sharma who stood tall. The southpaw will be expected to do more of the same today, but others have to stand up too.
Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I LIVE: Sanju Samson To Be Benched?
Trailing 0-1 after the first two matches, India have some amends to make in Hobart. Multiple changes are expected to be made to the team for the clash. A straight swap between wicket-keepers Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma is likely. Arshdeep Singh could also replace Harshit Rana.
India's Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE: The Gambhir-Suryakumar Chat
India head coach Gautam Gambhir had an animated conversation with captain Suryakumar Yadav after the team's defeat against Australia. Suryakumar remains the team's skipper but the management could run out of patience if things don't change.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE: Weather Update From Hobart
Unlike the first T20I, there's no concern of rain in the third T20I at Hobart. The sky is set have some cloud cover but we are all set to see a complete 40-over game today.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav Under Pressure
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia from the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. After suffering a hammering at the hands of Australia in the last match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav is under immense pressure. He doesn't just have to ensure that his team bounces back, but he must also resurrect his own form. These are desperate times for him, especially as a batter.