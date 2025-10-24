India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: India eye early wickets against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, host team captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors made a significant U-turn in their selection strategy, bringing in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Prasidh Krishna. Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Reddy have been left out. Attention will also be on Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in both of the first two matches. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Australia Live: Consecutive FOURS for Australia!
Harshit Rana bowled a fuller delivery on the final ball of his over and Mitchell Marsh played an exquisite cover drive on it for a four. At the start of the very next over, Travis Head too played a crunching drive on Mohammed Siraj's delivery. Two boundaries in two balls for Australia!
AUS 22-0 (4.1)
India vs Australia Live: FOUR byes!
That was a superb delivery from Harshit Rana. It was angling into Mitchell Marsh and swung into the batter. A terrific late swing on the ball saw even KL Rahul missing it. The ball ran through the wicketkeeper's left for the boundary.
AUS 14-0 (3.4)
India vs Australia Live: 1st boundary for Australia!
A fuller delivery from Mohammed Siraj on middle stump, and Travis Head flicks it through cow corner for a four — Australia’s first boundary of the innings. That will take some pressure off the southpaw. Seven runs came off the over.
AUS 9-0 (3)
India vs Australia Live: Another good over
Harshit Rana has bowled an economical over. He bowled to Travis Head as per the plan, cramping the southpaw for room. As a result, Head played five dot balls, with the batters stealing a leg bye on the fifth one.
AUS 2-0 (2)
India vs Australia Live: Maiden over from Mohammed Siraj!
Brilliant first over from Mohammed Siraj! He opened with a maiden to Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, showcasing impeccable control with tight lines and lengths that kept the batter in check. Harshit Rana will bowl from the other end.
AUS 0-0 (1)
India vs Australia Live: Nitish Reddy is injured
Update— BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2025
Nitish Kumar R eddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis.#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND | @NKReddy07 pic.twitter.com/8vBt1f5e5f
India vs Australia Live: Match begins!
Action has begun in Sydney. Mohammed Siraj starts with a good length delivery angling into Mitchell Marsh. The Australia captain defends it.
India vs Australia Live: India wanted to bowl first
"We would have bowled first. Have a target on the total and then try to chase down, I think we got what we wanted. We had just enough runs (in the last game) on the board and a couple of chances coming our way which we couldn't take. That happens in the game of cricket, you've got to take your chances. The game was going on pretty even till about the 40th over. In the end, they played well. Hopefully this game is going to be a good one for us. Two changes. Kuldeep and Prasidh come in for Arshdeep and Reddy," said India captain Shubman Gill.
India vs Australia Live: Here is what Mitchell Marsh said -
"We are gonna bat first. Seems like a really nice wicket. It's going to be a beautiful day here at the SCG. The way the young guys stoop up towards the back end, it's great signs for our team. Today's a great opportunity to go 3-0 up in the series. Cooper is a calm character and he played terrifically last game. Nathan Ellis is back in for Xavier Bartlett," said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh.
India vs Australia Live: Massive U-turn in India's stance
India did not back left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the first two matches, but following the series defeat, the team has made a significant U-turn by including him in the playing XI. Given the discussions surrounding his exclusion earlier in the series, all eyes will be on his performance today.
India vs Australia Live: Here are the Playing XIs -
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
India vs Australia Live: Australia opt to bat!
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third anf final ODI. Australia have replaced Nathan Ellis with Xavier Bartlett, while India are also playing for two changes. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna are in.
India vs Australia Live: Toss coming next
In just three minutes, the toss will take place. India captain Shubman Gill has lost both tosses so far in the series. Will his luck change this time? Let's find out.
India vs Australia Live: Story so far -
India lost tosses in the first two games and faced defeats in both. They were invited to bat first in those matches and failed to post a good total. The visitors lost the first ODI by 7 wickets (DLS method) and the second one by 2 wickets.
India vs Australia Live: India aim to avoid embarrassment
Having already lost the three-match series, India will aim to avoid the huge embarrassment of a clean sweep by Australia. Notably, India have never been whitewashed by Australia in a bilateral ODI series. Will the record stay intact, or will Australia get the bragging rights?
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of third India vs Australia 3rd ODI. It is a dead rubber but of high importance as the focus will be on Virat Kohli, who will aim to bounce back from two consecutive ducks. Stay connected!