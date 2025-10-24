"We would have bowled first. Have a target on the total and then try to chase down, I think we got what we wanted. We had just enough runs (in the last game) on the board and a couple of chances coming our way which we couldn't take. That happens in the game of cricket, you've got to take your chances. The game was going on pretty even till about the 40th over. In the end, they played well. Hopefully this game is going to be a good one for us. Two changes. Kuldeep and Prasidh come in for Arshdeep and Reddy," said India captain Shubman Gill.