Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Monday reflected on his maiden tour of Australia during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that he has learnt a lot. India began the series with a win in Perth but failed to sustain the momentum. This marked Australia's first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in a decade, their last win came in 2014-15. Kohli, one of India's senior players, was among the biggest disappointments, managing just 190 runs at an average of 23.75 in eight innings, with Scott Boland dismissing him four times.

Yashasvi played all five matches of the series and scored 391 runs at a strike rate of 53.42 and an average of 43.44. He slammed 44 fours and 4 sixes in the series.

Taking to Instagram, Yashasvi said that "unfortunately" the result was not what Team India hoped but they will come back stronger.

"Learnt a lot in Australia... Unfortunately the result wasn't what we had hoped for but we'll be back stronger. Your support means everything," Yashasvi Jaiswal wrote on Instagram.

India had their chances in the fifth Test at Sydney but frittered them away. Jasprit Bumrah's injury also aggravated matters for the visitors in the final few sessions of the match.

Australia won by six wickets with India also not making it to the World Test Champioship finals.

