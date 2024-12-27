Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma failed to score big once again as he was dismissed for just 3 on Day 2 of the fourth Test match against Australia in Melbourne on Friday. It was yet another disappointing show from Rohit who has scored just 22 runs in the last four innings. It has resulted in a lot of discussions regarding his future and a report by PTI said that it is possible that he can retire from the format after the ongoing series. According to the report, chief selector Ajit Agarkar is in Melbourne right now and it is possible that they will have a conversation about Rohit's future.

The report also claimed that the popular belief is Rohit will retire from Test cricket if India fail to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. With the series tied at 1-1, the last two Test matches against Australia hold extra significance for India and their WTC Final dreams.

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar raised concerns over Rohit Sharma's diminishing reflexes, suggesting that age might be catching up with the Indian skipper after his lazy dismissal in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia on Friday.

Gavaskar highlighted flaws in the 37-year-old's footwork, which have become more apparent during his struggles in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit's decision to return to the opening slot in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal and relegating KL Rahul to No. 3, failed to yield results.

Facing just 12 deliveries, Rohit managed only three runs before falling to his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins in India's first innings at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Attempting a half-pull shot to a short-of-length delivery outside off, Rohit mistimed the stroke, sending a top-edge to Scott Boland at mid-on. The shot, described by Gavaskar as an uncharacteristic lapse, underscored Rohit's recent struggles against Cummins.

"That's a shot that he normally plays. The half-pull off the front foot. I think he probably got in two minds whether to go for the proper pull shot or not and then ended up just trying to tap it like catching practice. But that's what happens when you have a gap, when you're 36, 37 years old and you have a long gap between playing cricket," Gavaskar said on Star Sports on Rohit's dismissal.

(With agency inputs)