India captain Rohit Sharma, coming in to bat the No. 6 spot in the 3rd Test against Australia, once again showed his weakness while facing swinging deliveries from Australia's pacers. Rohit fought hard to put 10 runs on the board on Day 4 after remaining unbeaten on zero at stumps on Day 3. However, he couldn't last on the pitch for long, as Pat Cummins effectively got him caught behind the stumps with a brilliant out-swinging delivery on the 5th stump. Seeing Rohit depart for cheap yet again, fans unleashed memes on social media on Tuesday.

Rohit joined the Indian team for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, where he failed to deliver the good with the bat. In the first innings of the Brisbane Test, the case was no different. Here's the video:

Here's how fans reacted to Rohit's dismissal:

Rohit Sharma with low score in every innings #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/qSYTuKcpVX — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) December 17, 2024

Rohit Sharma's last 13 Test innings:



- Eight single figure scores

- One half century

- 152 runs

- Average of 11.69#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cpRR0TXOju — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2024

1-0 up in the series



Batters in form.



Bowlers spitting fire.



Fielders sharp.



Then landed Rohit Sharma in Australia and the rest is history. #INDvsAUS — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) December 17, 2024

Rohit Sharma Pant Kohli

Sab pakde gaye Pat Cummins #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/AHt3lwqYr7 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 17, 2024

While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled, KL Rahul showed exactly how one needs to bat on the tricky Gabba surface. Rahul held one end of the pitch together and contributed the most to India's cause despite lacking support from the other end.

For Rohit, the repeated poor shows do raise some serious questions.