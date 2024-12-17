Rohit Sharma Departs For 10, Faces Wrath Of Trolls After Yet Another Flop Show
Rohit Sharma could only add 10 runs to Team India's first innings total against Australia on Day 4 of the 3rd Test in Brisbane.
India captain Rohit Sharma, coming in to bat the No. 6 spot in the 3rd Test against Australia, once again showed his weakness while facing swinging deliveries from Australia's pacers. Rohit fought hard to put 10 runs on the board on Day 4 after remaining unbeaten on zero at stumps on Day 3. However, he couldn't last on the pitch for long, as Pat Cummins effectively got him caught behind the stumps with a brilliant out-swinging delivery on the 5th stump. Seeing Rohit depart for cheap yet again, fans unleashed memes on social media on Tuesday.
Rohit joined the Indian team for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, where he failed to deliver the good with the bat. In the first innings of the Brisbane Test, the case was no different. Here's the video:
Pat Cummins is that fired up after getting Rohit Sharma!#AUSvIND | #OhWhatAFeeling | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/dZImJlva2I— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2024
Here's how fans reacted to Rohit's dismissal:
Rohit Sharma with low score in every innings #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/qSYTuKcpVX— Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) December 17, 2024
KL Rahul is giving a master class to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma here! pic.twitter.com/UhLjsJP0QK— Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) December 17, 2024
Rohit Sharma's last 13 Test innings:— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2024
- Eight single figure scores
- One half century
- 152 runs
- Average of 11.69#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cpRR0TXOju
1-0 up in the series— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) December 17, 2024
Batters in form.
Bowlers spitting fire.
Fielders sharp.
Then landed Rohit Sharma in Australia and the rest is history. #INDvsAUS
Rohit Sharma Pant Kohli— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 17, 2024
Sab pakde gaye Pat Cummins #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/AHt3lwqYr7
While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled, KL Rahul showed exactly how one needs to bat on the tricky Gabba surface. Rahul held one end of the pitch together and contributed the most to India's cause despite lacking support from the other end.
For Rohit, the repeated poor shows do raise some serious questions.