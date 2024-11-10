Just a week after India's embarassing loss 0-3 to New Zealand at home, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the defeat which has led to criticism of the team from all corners. It was India's first Test series loss at home since 2012 as New Zealand produced a stunning result against the Rohit Sharma-led side. The defeat ended India's streak of winning 18 series' on the bounce at home. Ashwin has broken his silence on the loss, labelling it a shattering experience of his career.

"We have been hit by a 3-0 loss to New Zealand. I read that it has never happened in India in history. I don't know how to react or react to it. I know that in my career and in my experience in cricket, we don't have so many emotions when we play. But it's a very shattering experience. That's the right word for it. I didn't know how to react or respond to it for the last 2-3 days," said Ashwin while speaking on his YouTube channel.

While the Indian batters have come under the scanner for crumbling against the New Zealand spinners, Ashwin also took the blame of not being able to contribute with the bat.

"I expect a lot from myself. I am a guy who says I am the reason for everything that went wrong. I am also a big reason and a big part of it (series loss). I couldn't contribute to the lower order runs. As a bowler, I know that runs are a vital currency for a bowler. I started well in many places, then I threw it away on a couple of occasions. I put my best but it wasn't enough," he added.

Meanwhile, Ashwin shared his "fan moment" on social media, posting a picture with none other than chess legend Viswanathan Anand during a flight journey.

Ashwin shared a picture on Instagram on Sunday morning with the caption, "A fan boy moment and a flight journey to savour forever with the legendary @vishy.mindmaster".

Earlier this year, in July, Ashwin became the co-owner of the team in the Global Chess League. He co-owns the team American Gambits, which was led by world number two Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura.

Anand, who became India's first-ever grandmaster in 1988 and went on to win five World Championship titles, had also shared a special message to welcome the ace cricketer into the chess world.

"Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on your exciting new venture into the world of chess! As someone who has bowled out the best in cricket, I'm sure you'll bring the same competitive spirit to the Global Chess League with the American Gambits. May your rooks and bishops be as unstoppable as your off-spinners! Best of Luck in London! @GCLlive," Anand had posted.

