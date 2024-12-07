The wait and suspense over Mohammed Shami's participation in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between India and Australia continues. The pacer missed around a year of action due to injury before making his comeback through domestic cricket. Shami is now awaiting his India comeback which might come during the ongoing tour Down Under. What has kept things unclear so far is Shami's fitness status, which is being closely monitored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI is currently waiting for the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) nod on Shami's fitness before taking a call on the player's BGT 2024-25 selection, as per a report in The Indian Express.

"The selection committee is waiting for the NCA's fitness clearance report on Shami. He travelled to Bengaluru to give a fitness test. He played the Ranji Trophy as well as the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, where he looked good. His kit is also ready. We are just waiting for the approval from the NCA," a BCCI official said the news organisation.

On the other hand, a PTI report claimed that Shami is all set to take the flight for Australia with his fitness clearance from NCA being a mere formality.

Former chief coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday said the "quicker" Shami reaches Australia, "the better" it is for Team India, to ease the pressure on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 34-year-old pacer has been on a comeback trail having spent nearly one year away from top-flight cricket nursing an ankle injury, as he is building up his bowling workload while representing Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"Quicker Mohammed Shami reaches here, (the) better (it is) for India. He is playing a lot of domestic matches," Shastri said during commentary on day two of the second Test.

"You can see the pressure (on the opposition) when Bumrah is bowling and others are bowling. There is a lot of pressure on Bumrah." Everything seems to be falling in place for the seasoned pacer who has played seven matches, taking eight wickets for Bengal in the domestic T20 competition.

Shami has bowled several measly spells, indicating that he has regained his rhythm and control, as he continues his comeback under the close monitoring of National Cricket Academy officials and a national selector.

(With PTI Inputs)