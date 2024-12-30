India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Disciplined Rohit Forces Cummins To Change Strategy
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal open for India after Jasprit Bumrah claimed 5-for to bowl Australia out for 234.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal open together again as India look to chase a gigantic total of 340 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia. Earlier, marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed the final Australian wicket, in the form of Nathan Lyon, in his first over of the day as the hosts were bundled out for 234 runs. Australia managed to add 6 more runs to their overnight lead, giving India a 340-run target win on the final day. India have managed to chase a total of over 300 runs in Australia before but they haven't done so at MCG. Will history be made today? (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Day 5 of India vs Australia 4th Test -
- 05:38 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: India Remain Cautious As Australia Rotate BowlersScott Boland comes in as the first-change bowler for Australia. He delivers a maiden as Rohit Sharma continues his disciplined approach. Mitchell Starc continues from the other end of the pitch.IND 16/0 (9 overs)
- 05:28 (IST)IND vs AUS 4th Test Live: Rohit, Yashasvi Gain In ConfidenceYashasvi Jaiswal not hesitating in taking quick singles despite what happened in the first innings. The approach from him and Rohit Sharma has been on-point so far, where neither of them is trying to touch the outside-off deliveries.IND 12/0 (7 overs)
- 05:20 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 Live: First Boundary Of The Day For IndiaAn intriguing battle unfolding between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mitchell Starc in the middle, with the Australian pacer beating the India opener time and again. Jaiswal finishes off the 5th over with a boundary to Starc straight down the ground. Jaiswal needs a few more of such shots to regain the confidence which seems to be struggling at the moment.IND 6/0 (5 overs)
- 05:11 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5: Jaiswal Troubled By Starc EarlyRepeated play and miss for Yashasvi Jaiswal as Mitchell Starc gets the ball to swing both ways. An under-confident start by the India youngster. Starc troubles Jaiswal but that edge of the bat somehow manages to keep Jaiswal on the pitch.IND 2/0 (3 overs)
- 04:56 (IST)IND vs AUS 4th Test Live: How Bumrah Stunned LyonHere's a look at Japrit Bumrah's ripper that shattered Nathan Lyon's stumps, bowling Australia out.
Jasprit Bumrah's fifth wicket was an absolute belter! #AUSvIND | #DeliveredWithSpeed | @NBN_Australia pic.twitter.com/vfDI5gEN3n— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2024
- 04:49 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 Live: Jasprit Bumrah Wraps Up Australian TailWICKET! Who else would it be? Jasprit Bumrah claims his 5th wicket of the innings as Australia get bowled out for 234 runs. India need 340 runs to win this mach and keep the World Test Championship final hopes alive.
- 04:38 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5: Pitch ReportSunil Gavaskar has had his close look at the pitch on Day 5. He feels India can go on and chase down a target of around 340 runs on the wicket as there's absolutely no grass left. If Indian batters show patience, they surely can turn the 4th Test into a victory.
- 04:32 (IST)IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5 Live: Action To Begin Soon!We have live visuals from the MCG and the start of the 5th day's play isn't too far now. Nathan Lyon, batting on 41, isn't too far from reaching his half-century. He would be keen to do so while Akash Deep is likely to begin India's attack with the ball. Stay tuned for live updates.
- 04:20 (IST)India vs Australia, 4th Test Live: From 91/6 To 228/9, India Let It SlipIt looked like India had the match in their grip when 6 Australia batters were sent packing for just 91 runs. Be it a string of dropped catches or just pacers running out of steam, a lot went wrong for India from there on, which enabled Australia to make their way back into the game. Will these mistakes cost the tourists?
- 04:10 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 Live: The WTC Final ScenarioWith South Africa beating Pakistan to confirm their progression to the ICC World Test Championship final, only one of India and Australia can go through. At the moment, Australia have the right to keep their hopes high of playing in the final. India need to go for the win if they are to play in the WTC final next year.
- 04:01 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5: All 3 Results Still PossibleHello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the 4th Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. The play is scheduled to start half-an-hour early today as well, with about 98 overs expected to be bowled. Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland frustrated India with their batting at the end of Day 4 and they would look to add a few more runs to the total today. But, all three results still remain possible in the match, though the longer Australia bat, the fewer India's victory chances would get.