India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal open together again as India look to chase a gigantic total of 340 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia. Earlier, marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed the final Australian wicket, in the form of Nathan Lyon, in his first over of the day as the hosts were bundled out for 234 runs. Australia managed to add 6 more runs to their overnight lead, giving India a 340-run target win on the final day. India have managed to chase a total of over 300 runs in Australia before but they haven't done so at MCG. Will history be made today? (Live Scorecard)

