India captain Virat Kohli hailed the team's historic win over Australia in the Brisbane Test, calling it an "exemplary performance" and said the team's "grit and determination" were the standouts in the win. Chasing a daunting target of 328 runs, India rode on Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89, Shubman Gill's 91 and Cheteshwar Pujara's patient 56 to overhaul the target with less than four overs remaining in the Test. "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers," wrote Kohli on Twitter.

Kohli, who left for Indian shores after the first Test on a paternity leave after the first Test, watched the action from the sidelines as India won only their second Test series in Australia.

Both teams had come into the Test after having won one game each.

While India had to face the historic low of 36 all out in the first Test in Adelaide, which Australia won, they came back strong in the next game in Melbourne to level the series.

The third Test in Sydney was drawn after Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari, both playing with injuries, batted together for more than a session on the final day to save the game.

In Brisbane, Australia took a lead in the first innings after dismissing India for 336 in reply to their 369 before Mohammed Siraj's maiden five-wicket haul restricted the hosts to 294.

The game seemed to be headed for a draw but Pant and company had other plans as India clinched a humdinger and with it the series.