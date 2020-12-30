Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar would like to see Rohit Sharma open with Mayank Agarwal in the third Test in Sydney. Rohit will join the side ahead of the third Test. The opening batsman's inclusion in the squad will be a big boost for the visitors. However, one player will have to make way for Rohit in the playing XI. Gavaskar feels Shubman Gill should bat at number three after Rohit comes in and Hanuma Vihari should be dropped for the third Test. "I will have Mayank-Rohit opening, Gill in the middle order, and Vihari goes out for the third Test," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network.

It is interesting to note that both Mayank and Vihari have not lived up to the expectation but the former India skipper backed Mayank over Vihari.

While Mayank has scored 31 runs in four innnings, Vihari aggregated 45 in three in the ongoing Test series.

Gavaskar also lauded Ajinkya Rahane for his gritty hundred and said the ton will go down as one of the most important centuries in the history of Indian cricket.

Gavaskar had said the valiant knock of Rahane sent a message to the Australian camp that the visitors will not just lie down and be walked over.

"I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket," Gavaskar had told Channel 7.

India levelled the four-match series on Tuesday after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test.

The third Test between the teams will begin on January 7.