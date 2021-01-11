IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Score: Early Setback For India As Nathan Lyon Removes Ajinkya Rahane
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: The onus will be on Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant to bat the majority of overs as India look to save the third Test on Day 5 at SCG.
India's hopes of saving the ongoing third Test match against Australia rely on the shoulders of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant as the match heads towards an exciting finish. Day 5 started off with Nathan Lyon registering the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. India need over 280 runs for the win while Australia need just seven wickets to go 2-1 up in the four-match series. The Pink Test has been marred by bad behaviour from the Sydney crowd. A day after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained of racial abuse towards them, a group of six spectators were ejected from the Sydney Cricket Ground after Siraj complained of abuse. The series is currently level at 1-1. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 07, 2021
- 05:04 (IST)One run, India: 111/3Lyon sends it back of a length. Pant goes on the back foot and cuts it to point.India need 296 runs more.
- 05:01 (IST)No runCummins delivers a full ball, outside off. Pujara defends it towards point. No run.
- 04:54 (IST)One runCummins bowls a short ball, outside off. Pant lobs it into the legside half-heartedly. Square leg is at the boundary, so it lands without getting caught. One run.
- 04:48 (IST)Two runsCummins sends a length delivery, outside off. Pant goes on the front foot and trickles it through point for two runs.
- 04:47 (IST)One runCummins sends a short delivery, outside off. Pujara guides it towards backward point for a single.
- 04:45 (IST)FOUR!A overpitched delivery by Cummins, on off. Pujara overdrives it to beat mid-off for a four! GOOD TIMING!
- 04:43 (IST)OUT! Ajinkya Rahane c Marnus Labuschagne b Nathan Lyon 4 (18)Lyon sends it on perfect length. Rahane goes on the front foot to defend it. He gets an inside edge and it goes straight to short leg for a catch.In comes, Rishabh Pant.
- 04:37 (IST)One runCummins bowls a short delivery, around middle and leg. Pujara guides it past the fielder at short leg. One run.
- 04:33 (IST)No runCummins bowls a good length delivery, around off. Pujara defends it into the offside. No run.
- 04:31 (IST)The action resumes!Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane walk into open the innings for India. Pat Cummins to resume bowling for Australia.
- 04:29 (IST)BIG NEWS!Indian fans, Rishabh Pant is warming up! He could be batting today! This is big news for Indian cricket fans!
How about this! Rishabh Pant practicing the short stuff #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7XxjC7lAyk— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021
- 04:22 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 5 of the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors need 309 runs, with Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (4) to resume batting. Its going to be tough day for India, but its cricket and anything can happen, folks! Stay tuned!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 3rd Test. It is Day 5 today and this is what the pitch looks like. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/iKY1rQE1l9— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2021