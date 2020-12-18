The action continues on Day 2 of the opening Test in Adelaide, as India look to finish with a competitive total after winning the toss and opting to bat against Australia. The visitors ended the opening day with a score of 233 for six, following a collapse triggered by the dismissal of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 74 runs off 180 deliveries in an innings comprising of eight boundaries, after a big mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane. Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha are the two overnight batsmen at the crease for Team India. Mitchell Starc has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts so far, accounting for two wickets. Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins have registered one dismissal apiece. (LIVE SCORECARD)

