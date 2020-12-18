IND vs AUS, 1st Test Live Score: India Look To Post Competitive Total Against Australia On Day 2 In Adelaide
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: India will look to finish with a competitive total against Australia on Day 2 of the opening Test in Adelaide.
The action continues on Day 2 of the opening Test in Adelaide, as India look to finish with a competitive total after winning the toss and opting to bat against Australia. The visitors ended the opening day with a score of 233 for six, following a collapse triggered by the dismissal of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 74 runs off 180 deliveries in an innings comprising of eight boundaries, after a big mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane. Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha are the two overnight batsmen at the crease for Team India. Mitchell Starc has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts so far, accounting for two wickets. Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins have registered one dismissal apiece. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 17, 2020
- 08:50 (IST)Here's a look at the Indian team's wickets that fell on Day 1The Indian team lost six wickets on the opening day of the first Test in Adelaide. The most controversial of them was the dismissal of Virat Kohli, following some miscommunication with Ajinkya Rahane.
Watch all the Indian wickets to fall on day one of the Vodafone Test Series including Virat Kohli's crucial run out on 74 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UhKTRxMS3D— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020
- 08:42 (IST)Welcome to day two!Here is a look at the pitch for day two in Adelaide. It will be interesting to whether the pitch will assist the bowlers or prove to be batting-friendly.
Welcome to day two in Adelaide! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kwOlbbvX1D— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2020
- 08:24 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the opening Test between Australia and India in Adelaide. The Indian team will continue to bat, having finished the opening day with a score of 233 runs for the loss of six wickets.