Five members of the Indian cricket team arrived in Mumbai from their Australia tour on Thursday morning and they have been advised to remain in seven-day home quarantine, officials said. The cricket team members will have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival at the international airport here, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI.

"The players are also advised to remain in home quarantine for next seven days," Chahal said. The Indian cricket team''s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, players Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw, and head coach Ravi Shastri landed in Mumbai in the morning, after their momentous Test series victory over Australia, an official from the BCCI said.

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane on Tuesday to clinch the rubber 2-1 and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

On their arrival in Mumbai, the players were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials. Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the team's win.