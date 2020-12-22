David Warner posted a picture of his three daughters posing with cricket bats, asking his fans to caption the picture. "Caption this?" wrote Warner in the caption as the daughters, Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla Rose held bats and smiled for the camera. Warner also posted videos where he can be seen playing cricket with the daughters in his Instagram stories even as he gets ready for a possible inclusion in the second Test against India starting December 26 in Melbourne.

Warner was injured during the One-day International series against India in November and he has been out of action ever since.

Australia beat India in the first of the four Border-Gavaskar series Tests by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

The day-night Test at Adelaide saw Matthew Wade and Joe Burns open the innings for Australia and one of them is likely to make way for Warner in the second Test.

The first Test also saw India restricted to their lowest-ever Test total of 36 for 9 - effectively 36 all out with one batsman retired hurt.

Promoted

There will be changes to the India playing XI, too, in the Melbourne Test, as captain Virat Kohli left for home on a paternity leave and fast bowler Mohammed Shami reportedly sustained a fracture in his right arm while batting in the second innings in Adelaide. He will take no further part in the series.

The second Test starts on Boxing Day and will be followed by the New Year's Test in Sydney starting January 7 and the final Test in Brisbane starting January 15.

