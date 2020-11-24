Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley on Tuesday confirmed that the day-night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide will go ahead as planned. South Australia had imposed a lockdown after a cluster of COVID cases were detected last week putting the pink-ball Test between the two sides under the scanner. Hockley informed that the situation is now under control and the lockdown was lifted on November 21 adding that he is very "excited" about the pink-ball Test which will go ahead as per the schedule i.e. on December 17.

"There was a small cluster of COVID cases last week and we have been given assurance by the South Australian government that it has been contained and the lockdown was lifted on Saturday. So we are confident that the Adelaide Test will go ahead as scheduled," said Hockley in a virtual press conference.

"We have been fortunate that there has been relatively negligible community transmission but we are taking precautions. As I said we are confident that the first Test will go ahead in Adelaide as scheduled and I am very excited about it," Hockley said while replying to ANI's query.

It has been now been more than 10 days since the Indian cricket team arrived in Australia for the long multi-format tour. While the squad remains in quarantine, the boys have been training simultaneously both with the white and red ball.

"All players are our number one priority and we are working very closely with BCCI to provide absolutely the best possible conditions for training and also accommodation," said Hockley.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin in Sydney from Friday. After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

"I would like to express my gratitude towards the BCCI and all the players for their sacrifice in making this tour possible and all the staff who have worked hard behind the scenes in the recent months," CA's interim CEO said.

"It's a hugely important series and after the year everyone had it is going to bring a huge amount of joy to cricketing fans."

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). The series will be aired live on Sony Sports channels from November 27, 8.00 am (IST) onwards.

Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic.