Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been quite active on social media in recent times, providing some interesting reactions on different topics. Jaffer provided some more entertainment on Friday, trolling former Australian spinner Brad Hogg. Hogg tweeted his lack of confidence in Rohit Sharma's ability to hold on to a spot in the Indian line-up for the upcoming four-match Test series in Australia. The 49-year-old based this opinion on the opener's record while touring in the longest format of the game. "Rahane will do a fine job. The only other option would be Rohit but his record touring in Test Cricket provides no certainty of him holding a spot in the team. #Cricket #INDvAUS," tweeted Hogg. The tweet was in response to a question by a fan, seeking the cricketer's opinion over Ajinkya Rahane taking over the captain's role in the final three Tests. Regular skipper Virat Kohli will be returning home at the end of the first Test.

Jaffer certainly found Hogg's lack of confidence in Rohit's capabilities in Test cricket hilarious, as evident from his response. "No certainty of him (Rohit) holding a spot in the team" #AusvInd," read the reaction from the former Indian cricketer, which comprised of a face with tears of mirth emoji.

The Indian team will take on Australia in a four-match Test series, starting from December 17. The first tie of the series will be held in Adelaide, followed by the second clash scheduled to take place in Melbourne.

The final two matches of the Test series will take place in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.