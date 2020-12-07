Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to play a big part in the upcoming four-match Test series, which begins from December 17. On Monday, the spinner put on a show in the ongoing practice match between Australia A and Indians. During Day 2 of the tour game, Ashwin bowled while wearing his cap. Wearing a cap and bowling is a sight not seen very often in cricket and became a hot topic of discussion on Twitter. Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar shared a video of Ashwin bowling in a cap and grabbing the dismissal of Marcus Harris. She captioned it as, "Love Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes this....not the dismissal of Harris, but that @ashwinravi99 is bowling in a cap!! Btw sharp catch by @ajinkyarahane88". Here is the video:

Love this....not the dismissal of Harris, but that @ashwinravi99 is bowling in a cap!! Btw sharp catch by @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/8RpqSx3Vnx — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, even ICC took to social media to publicize the incident. They posted a photo and captioned it as, "Have you ever seen a player bowling in a cap before?"

Have you ever seen a player bowling in a cap before? pic.twitter.com/VxfZ4dQkxN — ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2020

Here are the fan reactions:

Geoffery Boycott used to bowl with the cap on. He also did so in a World Cup final at Lord's in 1979. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 7, 2020

This fantastic spinner from Shikha's team....can anybody tell who is she...? pic.twitter.com/XYnvt39vBF — Picasso (@Kumar90355479) December 7, 2020

many times. Greg Matthews was well known for that. In women's cricket these days, it is common very spin bowlers. Lisa Stalekar (Australia),Sania Mir (Pakista), Ekta Bisht (India), Sashikala Siriwardena (Sri Lanka) Hayley Matthews & Karishma Ramharack of West Indies to name a few — onelifetolive (@onelifetolive58) December 7, 2020

Yes, quite common in village cricket. Sometimes they just forget.

I did it once because the sun was low, the input checked I hadn't forgotten then turned to the batsman, shrugged and said "...he's keeping the hat on" — Rich Harle (@RJHarle) December 7, 2020

Not just with his fashion statement, Ashwin made an impression with the ball in hand, taking two wickets after the lunch break. Australia A are replying to India A's first innings total of 247/9 declared.

Ashwin got Harris caught by Ajinkya Rahane for his first dismissal. For his second wicket, he sent Nic Maddinson back to the pavilion via a lbw.

Earlier, India A captain Ajinkya Rahane declared when his side was at 247 for nine. The Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman was unbeaten at 117 from 242 balls. He slammed 18 fours and a six.

Promoted

India are currently facing Australia in the T20I series, and lead 2-0. The hosts won the ODI series, 2-1.

The first Test match starts from December 17, at the Adelaide Oval.