Australia vs India Test series is one of the most anticipated clashes of the season, which has kept fans and experts on their toes. One of the most active former cricketers on social media these days is Wasim Jaffer, whose tweets serve as a daily dose of entertainment for fans. The former opener is known for speaking his mind on the internet and sometimes it can leave some people in a spot of bother. On Saturday, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg took to Twitter to pass on his advice to India's top-order batsmen ahead of the Test series. "Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump. #HoggysTips #AUSAvIND," Hogg tweeted. The tweet didn't go down well with Jaffer who trolled him with a hilarious reply. "Australia need to know who their top order is #AusvInd," Jaffer tweeted.

Australia need to know who their top order is #AusvInd https://t.co/tRlrGdoqEi — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 12, 2020

Indian fans loved Jaffer's quirky response and applauded his sense of humour.

Here are some of funny reactions:

Used to be a player of #RahulDravid's clan on the field but on #Twitter he is giving strong competition to his opening partner @virendersehwag with his witty tweets..great going #AUSAvIND #AUSvIND — Psychiatrist_ (@rahul7464) December 12, 2020

Although @WasimJaffer14 has not hitted many sixes throughout his career, he is hitting everyone out of the park on Twitter. Incredible second innings!! — Jigar Andharia (@jigarkandharia) December 12, 2020

No doubt you have the best sense of humor amongst all Indian cricketer out there on Twitter — Ashish tripathi (@Ashish_t90) December 12, 2020

Jaffer was referring to the fact that Australian team is not sure of their opening combination ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide, as regular opener David Warner and young talent Will Pucovski both have been ruled out of the first Test, which starts on December 17.

Warner has been ruled out due to an abductor strain which he suffered during the second ODI while Pucovski is set to miss the Test after he suffered a concussion during the first tour game against the Indian side.

Not just that, Joe Burns has been struggling for runs for quite some time and there are talks of Australian management promoting Marnus Labuschagne to open the innings in the pink-ball Test.

The Indian team is in a comparatively better state as far as opening combination is concerned as Mayank Agarwal is all but assured of starting the game, while Shubman Gill made a strong case for himself after scoring a fine half-century in the second innings of the ongoing day-night practice game on Saturday.