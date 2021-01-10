Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Sunday said that he does not see India making even 200 runs in the second innings of the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Ponting was answering questions from the Twitter handle of 7Cricket and he replied to a query from a fan who had asked what would be the good score for Australia to declare?

Replying to this query, Ponting said: "310 ahead at the moment, but I honestly think India won't make 200 in the second innings."

During the session, Ponting also said that he found facing Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh quite difficult.

On the third day of the ongoing Pink Test, Australia bowled out India for 244 in the first innings as Pat Cummins took four wickets. As a result, the hosts went on to take a 94-run first innings lead.

Riding on half-centuries from Steve Smith (81), Marnus Labuschagne (73) and Cameron Green (84) Australia declared their second innings at 312/6, setting a 407-run target for the India to win the third Test match.