India clinched the three-match T20I series against Australia by winning the first two matches. The hosts, however, defeated India by 12 runs in the third and final T20I to register a consolation win. Making his T20I debut for the Indian team, fast bowler T. Natarajan bowled some great spells and finished the T20I series as the leading wicket-taker with six wickets. Australia opener David Warner, who missed the T20I series due to an injury, took to Instagram to congratulate his SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate for a fantastic debut. Warner, who is set to miss the first Test, said that despite Australia's loss he was happy for Natarajan's incredible achievement.

"Win lose or draw we respect each other on and off the field. Despite losing the series I couldn't not be any happier for this guy @natarajan_jayaprakash such a nice guy and just loves the game so much. From being on the tour as a net bowler to debuting ODI/T20i for India what an achievement buddy well done!! #sunriser #orangearmy #cricket," Warned wrote on Instagram.

Natarajan was initially included in the India's touring party as a net bowler but saw a turn in fortune and was included in both ODI and T20I squad as an injury replacement.

After an impressive outing on his international debut in the final match of ODI series, the SRH bowler bowled impressively in his maiden T20I game and returned with figures of 3/30 from his four overs.

Natarajan continued his good run in the next game and bowled economically in a high-scoring match, picking up two key wickets.

Promoted

In the second T20I when all the Indian bowlers conceded in excess of eight runs an over, Natarajan kept things tight from his end and gave only 20 runs in his four-over spell and also accounted for two important wickets, helping India keep the hosts inside the 200-run mark.

He picked up one more wicket in the third and final T20I game and finished the series as it leading-wicket taker with six wickets to his name.