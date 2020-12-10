Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed that the crowd capacity for the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia has been increased to 30,000 per day. India and Australia will face each other in a four-match Test series, beginning from December 17. The first match will be a day-night contest, while the second game is a traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), beginning December 26.

Earlier, only 25,000 fans were permitted each day inside the MCG for Boxing Day Test, but now Cricket Australia have confirmed the increased capacity.

"We're so excited to be able to welcome so many fans to the MCG in what's been such a challenging year for Victorians," Cricket Australia tweeted.

In the first Test, while will be a day-night contest in Adelaide, 50 per cent of the total capacity of the crowd will be allowed to enter the stadium.

For the fourth Test at Gabba, Brisbane, the stadium will be at 75 per cent of its total capacity.

Australia had won the ODI series 2-1, while the Indian Team walked away with the T20I series win.

Before the first Test on December 17, the visitors will play a day-night practice match against Australia A, which will feature four players from their test squad.