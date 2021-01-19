After India's remarkable series win against Australia at the Gabba, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on behalf of the Indian team presented the opposition off-spinner Nathan Lyon with a signed jersey to felicitate him on his 100th Test appearance. Lyon entered the list of select-few cricketers to complete a century of Test matches for his country. While the result didn't go down Australia's way as they suffered their first Test loss at the Gabba in 32 years, Lyon certainly bowled his hearts out to deliver a win for his team.

Watch the video here:

Cap @ajinkyarahane88 shows amazing gesture towards Nathan Lyon by presenting him a signed t-shirt on behalf of #TeamIndia for his 100th test.

I'm sure the gonna remember this series win as 'the real '.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1LxIFspExV — Krittik (@5yrsWithBangtan) January 19, 2021

Lyon started his landmark Test on 396 career wickets and needed only four wickets to enter the 400-club but as it turned out he could only pick three wickets across both innings -- one in first innings and two in second innings -- and finished with 399 wickets.

Former India batsmen VVS Laxman, who played many special knocks against Australia during his illustrious career, was moved by Rahane and Team India's "excellent gesture".

"Excellent gesture from @ajinkyarahane88 and the indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match. One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane. How dignified he is even after achieving such a incredible win #Leader #AUSvsIND," tweeted Laxman.

Excellent gesture from @ajinkyarahane88 and the indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match. One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane. How dignified he is even after achieving such a incredible win. #Leader #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

At the post-match conference, Rahane found himself short of words and said "don't know how to describe this victory". Praising his side, Rahane credited each and every player for putting their hands up and performing for the team.

"It really means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this victory. I'm just proud of all the boys, each and every individual. We just wanted to give our best, not to think about the result," Rahane said after the match.

"When I went in, a conversation between me and Pujara was Puji to bat normal and me to go for my shots because we knew Rishabh and Mayank were there. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent, and Rishabh was brilliant in the end," he added.

With several key players out with injuries, Team Indian went in the Brisbane Test with five bowlers, handing debut to Washington Sundar and T Natarajan. Explaining the rationale behind this decision, Rahane said they knew they will have to take 20 wickets to win the match.

He heaped praise on his inexperienced bowling line-up for rising up to the occasion and delivering for the team.

"Taking 20 wickets was the key, that's what we identified, that's why we picked five bowlers. Washington Sundar got that balance for us, intention was to play five bowlers," said Rahane.

"Siraj had played two Test matches, Saini one, Thakur one, Natarajan also on debut, all credit to them," he added.

"After Adelaide we didn't discuss about what happened, we just wanted to play our game, show a good attitude, show good character on the field," Rahane said, when asked about what helped team bounce back from Adelaide's humiliating loss.