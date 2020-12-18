Compared to Steve Smith by many, Marnus Labuschagne took it to another level during Australia's ongoing first Test match against India. After coming into bat at number three following the dismissal of Matthew Wade, Labuschagne walked in with a plan to play a long inning. Facing his first delivery, the all-rounder was up against none other than Jasprit Bumrah, who sent one wide of the stumps, but Marnus had some innovative ideas. He crab-walked across the crease with his bat raised above his head and screamed, "no run!". He just didn't stop there, creating a montage of "no run" screams in his knock of 47 runs from 119 balls. Here is the video:

Fans on social media also found Labuschagne's antics funny, and as usual compared him to Smith. Here are the reactions:

Its better to shout " No Run" than running unknowing and loosing your captain — Saajan (@Saajan_07) December 18, 2020

Back Foot-Front Foot leave:- No Run Sound-The memes will become viral! — SANATANI (@im_01a_freak) December 18, 2020

He's copying Smith — Muhammad Ahmad Mirza (@AhmadMir333) December 18, 2020

Marnus to smith: whatever you do, I do even better — wijay (@bizayay) December 18, 2020

After Labuschagne arrived to bat, the second opener Joe Burns also departed, which meant that he was joined by Smith. Australia's scorecard read 29 for two at that point. Smith and Labuschagne managed to score 16 runs together, before Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Smith. Despite continuing, Labuschagne struggled in his knock and was also dropped twice.

He caught everyone's attention due to his imitation of Smith. He left deliveries outside the off-stump, just like how his teammate did during the 2019 Ashes.