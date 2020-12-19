Legend Sachin Tendulkar feels that the Virat Kohli-led side was outclassed by Australia in the second innings which resulted in an eight-wicket win for the hosts in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. India was in the dominant position after the first innings performance as they took a 62-run lead over the Aussies. Taking to Twitter Tendulkar wrote, "With the way India batted & bowled in the 1st innings, they were in the driver''s seat, but the Aussies came back really hard this morning. That is the beauty of Test cricket. It''s NEVER over till it's over. India was outclassed in the 2nd half. Congratulations to Australia!"

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticised India and said the side needs to play better cricket. "Very disappointed with the result. We all expect the Indian team to play better cricket #INDvAUS," he tweeted.

Fiery spells from Hazlewood and Cummins saw the Indian batting collapse and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to win the game. The hosts chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs as Joe Burns scored an unbeaten half-century and Matthew Wade smashed 33 runs.

The Virat Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion and Australia made light work of the visitors. India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings.

For Australia, Hazelwood scalped five wickets while Pat Cummins took four wickets. This score of 36 is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974.