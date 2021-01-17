The record-breaking partnership between India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar was the highlight of day three of the fourth Test against Australia. Interestingly, Shardul began his innings with a six and also got to his half-century by hitting a stunning six. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Ravichandran Ashwin interviewing Shardul, Sundar, and T Natarajan. Reflecting on beginning his innings by hitting a six, Shardul said: "At that time, I did not look to hit six, it was more of a reaction. I saw the ball and played that shot instinctively and it came out well for me."

Ashwin then asked Sundar about how he felt when Shardul struck a scintillating six to get to his fifty. "Starting six is Ok. What about the six to get to his fifty. How did you feel from the non-striker's end," Ashwin asked.

To this, Sundar said: "I knew it was coming, to be honest. He was trying for a six to Lyon for some time and I knew it was coming and he was very eager to get to his half-century."

Ashwin asked Shardul to talk him through those "Vivian Richards-type cover drives" and the latter said: "I have not really practiced those. It was one of those days where I was batting really well and did not want to miss any opportunity. Any loose ball and I just felt like putting it away."

India were bundled out for 336, falling 33 runs short of the hosts' first-innings total. Shardul top-scored for India as he made 67 runs while Sundar accumulated 62 runs.

Thakur and Sundar's 123-run resilient partnership enabled the visitors to reach the 300-run mark after losing six wickets under 190 runs in the first innings. The duo also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba, Brisbane. Thakur and Sundar broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar's 58-run partnership record for the seventh-wicket set in 1991.

At stumps, Australia were at 21/0 in their second innings. The hosts are leading by 54 runs. David Warner is unbeaten on 20 runs while Marcus Harris is not out on one run.