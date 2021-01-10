India captain Virat Kohli slammed the alleged incidents of racism by members of the crowd against Indian players during the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Kohli, who is back in India on paternity leave, took to Twitter to call racial abuse "absolutely unavailable". "Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour," Kohli tweeted. "It's sad to see this happen on the field," he added.

"The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

On Day 4, a group of six spectators were ejected from the Sydney Cricket Ground after India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse.

The incident came a day after India lodged a formal complaint, with Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj alleging racial abuse from the crowd.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday condemned the alleged incidents of racism and asked Cricket Australia for an action taken report.