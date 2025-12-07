An altercation took place between Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith and England pacer Jofra Archer on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Sunday. As the hosts were on the verge of victory, Smith got involved in a war of words with Archer. "Bowl fast when there is nothing on, champion," said the Australian batter to the England pacer in the 9th over, and the latter followed it up with some fiery deliveries. Archer bowled at speeds of 149 kmph and even over 150, but the battle was eventually won by Smith, who smashed two fours and a six in the over.

Watch it here:

"Bowl fast when there's nothing going on champion."



Steve Smith v Jofra Archer was seriously spicy #Ashes pic.twitter.com/jfa4PiZyb2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2025

Steve Smith took a brilliant reflex catch to swing momentum just before Ben Stokes' defiant half-century ended in a rush of England wickets Sunday, then he hit the winning runs in the second Test to give Australia a 2-0 Ashes lead.

Day 4 was a tale of two captains.

Set a target of 65 for victory after England were bowled out for 241 in the second innings, Australia raced to an eight-wicket win in 10 overs either side of a 20-minute interval as serious storms brewed to the southwest.

With Australia at 63-2 and needing just two runs to win, Smith hit a six to finish it and finished unbeaten on 23 from nine deliveries. Jake Weatherald was not out on 17.

Gus Atkinson took the wickets of Travis Head (22) and Marnus Labuschagne (3) as Australia chased quick runs.

England have been criticized for their bowling attack failing to hit the right lengths consistently, for their dropped catches and for their top order again throwing away wickets chasing fast and furious runs.

But at least there was some encouragement for a few hours on a sunny Sunday afternoon at the Gabba, where Stokes reverted to some old-school Test cricket and gave England a lead, albeit a small one.

England skipper Stokes curbed his attacking instincts, dispensing with Bazball and pragmatically setting about reviving England's Ashes prospects.

(With AP Inputs)