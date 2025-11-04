Australia's Marnus Labuschagne slammed a fifth century in eight innings, firing an ominous warning shot ahead of the Ashes with some of the richest form of his life. The Queensland captain was dropped ahead of Australia's mid-year Test tour of the West Indies after an extended lean spell. But he has come roaring back, hitting 101 from 111 balls against New South Wales in a one-day game at Sydney on Monday. It was the 31-year-old's third hundred this season in the 50-over format, to go with two in the red-ball Sheffield Shield.

"The only one I can think of is probably 2019 at Glamorgan as a period of time," Labuschagne told reporters when asked if this period was his best ever run of form.

"But probably not across both formats.

"With both formats I feel like my batting is in a really nice place, just trusting my skills and trusting myself out there ... It's all coming together."

Labuschagne's stunning run makes him an almost certain starter in the first Test against England at Perth on November 21, but at what position he bats remains to be seen.

All his recent runs have come at number three, but with Australia struggling to lock in a partner for Usman Khawaja at the top he is also a candidate to open.

Australia are expected to name their Ashes squad this week.

Should Labuschagne open, then Cameron Green would likely stay at three ahead of Steve Smith and Travis Head with all-rounder Beau Webster retaining his place at six.

If Australia opt for a specialist opener -- with Matt Renshaw, Sam Konstas and Jake Weatherald in contention -- then Green is expected to drop to six and Webster will miss out.

"I'm prepared either way. It doesn't concern me where I'm batting," said Labuschagne, who has 11 Test centuries.

"The important thing is my process and trying to be consistent. That's what's important."

England drew 2-2 at home in the most recent Ashes series in 2023, but have not won in Australia since 2010/2011.

Their preparations have been far from ideal, crashing 3-0 in a just-concluded one-day series against New Zealand.

The defeats featured a litany of batting failures by the likes of Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Jacob Bethell.

They have just one red-ball lead-up game before the first Ashes Test, against an England A side in Perth next week.

