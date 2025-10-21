The Indian cricket team arrived in Adelaide on Monday, after a harrowing defeat to Australia in the first match at Perth. Looking to make a comeback in the series, heading into the must-win game, the players hit the nets session on Tuesday for the first time, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others eager to get used to the conditions in the city after a poor display with the bat in the series opener. What was inspiring to see for fans is the fact that Rohit, the team's former skipper, was the first to arrive in the nets, proving his commitment to the team in the format.

Both Rohit and Kohli are under pressure to perform if they are to sustain their spots in the team's ODI side. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already begun preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027 with the decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the team's skipper.

Considering both Rohit and Kohli are in late 30s, the duo is required to work harder in order to remain in the team's plans. Their retirements from Test and T20I formats have made match practices scarce, a fact that is concerning for many.

Gavaskar Confident Of Rohit, Kohli's Comeback

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar said it would be no surprise if the two senior batters deliver big scores in the remaining two ODI matches against Australia.

Gavaskar defended the pair, stressing that adjusting to Perth's bounce after such a long layoff was always going to be difficult.

"They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn't going to be easy, especially for players who haven't played international cricket for a couple of months. It was challenging even for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who play regularly," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

"India are still a very, very good team. Don't be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. The more they play, the more time they spend in the nets, the quicker they'll find their rhythm. Once they're back among the runs, India's total will be 300, 300-plus," he added.