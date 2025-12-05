Australia vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Updates, Ashes 2025-26: Australia have bowled England out for a total of 334 in their first innings in the first session on Day 2 of the pink-ball second Ashes Test at The Gabba. Joe Root received a standing ovation as he ended on 138*, having slammed his first century on Australian soil. Zak Crawley (76) and No. 11 batter Jofra Archer (38) made significant contributions. For Australia, pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers yet again, scalping six wickets. (Live Scorecard)