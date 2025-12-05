Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2 LIVE Score Updates: Joe Root Receives Standing Ovation, Slams 138; England 334 All Out
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live, Ashes 2025-26: Joe Root slammed 138 as England managed a first innings total of 334 against Australia on Day 2 of the pink-ball second Ashes Test.
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates© AFP
Australia vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Updates, Ashes 2025-26: Australia have bowled England out for a total of 334 in their first innings in the first session on Day 2 of the pink-ball second Ashes Test at The Gabba. Joe Root received a standing ovation as he ended on 138*, having slammed his first century on Australian soil. Zak Crawley (76) and No. 11 batter Jofra Archer (38) made significant contributions. For Australia, pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers yet again, scalping six wickets. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Dec 04, 2025
Day 2 | Innings Break
AUS
0/0 (0.0)
ENG
334
The Gabba, Brisbane
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
Batsman
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.