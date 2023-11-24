Half-centuries by Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan helped India secure a two-wicket win over Australia chaisng a 209-run target in the first T20I of a five-match series at Visakhapatnam on Thursday. This is India's highest T20I run-chase, outdoing chase of 208 against West Indies back in 2019. India is 1-0 up in the series. In the chase of 209, India started off well with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a four and six in the first over, but a miscommunication with Ruturaj Gaikwad ran out the latter for zero. India was 11/1 in 0.5 overs.

Jaiswal looked to up the attack in the next over, but Matthew Short got his first T20I wicket, removing Jaiswal for 21 off 8 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India was 22/2 in 2.3 overs.

Ishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper were the fresh pair. After a brief lull, they both started hitting shots. Pacer Sean Abbott went for 20 runs in the fifth over and was hit for a four and two sixes.

India reached the 50-run mark in 4.5 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, India was 63/2, with Suryakumar (26*) and Ishan (14*) unbeaten.

Advertisement

The ninth over pulled India back in the game big time, with young spinner Tanveer Sangha hit for two sixes and a four by Ishan. India reached the 100-run mark in 9.1 overs.

Halfway through the innings, India was 106/2, with Suryakumar (39*) and Suryakumar (40*) unbeaten.

Ishan reached his half-century, his fourth in T20Is in just 37 balls, with two fours and four sixes. The left-hander attempted to punish Sangha with a four and six. However, a third attempt to clear the ropes was caught by Short. Ishan walked back for 58 off 39 balls, with two fours and five sixes. India was 134/3 in 12.3 overs.

India reached the 150-run mark in 14.2 overs.

Advertisement

Tilak played some good shots but lost his wicket to Sangha after being caught by Stoinis at extra cover for 12. India was 154/4 in 14.5 overs.

A knuckle ball was delivered by Jason Behrendorff and Suryakumar skied it, got caught by Aaron Hardie. Surya went back for 80 off 42 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. India was 194/5 in 17.4 overs.

India reached the 200-run mark in 18.5 overs with the help of a four from Rinku Singh.

Axar was dismissed by Sean Abbott after being caught and bowled for two. India was 207/6 in 19.3 overs. Bishnoi was also run out on the very next ball, leaving India with two to get in two balls.

Rinku attempted a double on the second last ball, but got Arshdeep Singh run out. India was 208/8 in 19.5 overs. With one run needed off one ball, Rinku Singh hit a last-ball six but it wasn't counted as the delivery by Sean Abbott was a no-ball.

Sangha (2/47) was the best bowler for Aussies. Short and Behrendorff took a wicket each.

Earlier, an explosive century by Josh Inglis and a 130-run partnership with Steve Smith powered Australia to 208/3 in the first T20I against India at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Put to bowl first, Australia was off to a steady start by openers Steve Smith and Matthew Short. While Arshdeep Singh started off by conceding seven runs in the first over, pacer Prasidh Krishna was smashed for three fours by Smith-Short. Smith looked in fine touch, smashing Krishna for two fine cuts.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi produced the breakthrough for India, cleaning up Short's off stump for just 13 off 11 balls. Australia was 31/1 in 4.4 overs.

Things started to pick up with the arrival of Josh Inglis to the crease, who started off with a classy cover drive.

At the end of six overs of powerplay, Australia was 40/1, with Smith (17*) and Inglis (8*) unbeaten.

With the help of a four by Inglis, Australia reached the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs. Prasidh was taken to cleaners by Inglis, who smashed him for three fours and a six, getting 23 runs from the eighth over.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was 83/1, with Inglis (43*) and Smith (24*) unbeaten.

Maiden T20I fifty came up for Inglis in just 29 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

A century partnership was up between Inglis and Smith in just 57 balls.

Bishnoi went for 21 runs in the 15th over thanks to three maximums by Inglis. Australia was 151/1 in 15 overs, with Inglis (94*) and Smith (42*) unbeaten.

A boundary hit on delivery by Mukesh Kumar and Steve reached his fifty in 40 balls, with eight fours. But was run out on the very next ball for 52. Australia was 161/2 in 15.5 overs and a 130-run partnership was over.

Inglis scored his maiden T20I ton in 47 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes. 18 runs came off the 17th over by Arshdeep Singh, including four fours by Inglis. Australia was 179/2, with Inglis (110*) and Marcus Stoinis (1*) unbeaten.

Prasidh finally got rid of Inglis for 110 off 50 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal took the catch near the boundary. Australia was 180/3 in 17.2 overs.

A monstrous six by Tim David brought Australia to the 200-run mark in 18.5 overs.

A fine last over by Mukesh Kumar kept Australia at 208/3, with David (19*) and Stoinis (7*) unbeaten.

Prasidh (1/50) and Ravi (1/54) took a wicket each. Mukesh's spell of 0/29 in four overs was perhaps the biggest positive for Indian bowlers.