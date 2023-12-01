Australian cricket team star Mitchell Marsh was not happy with the timing of the India vs Australia T20I series just days after the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023. There were just four days between the final of the competition and the first game of the five-match T20I series between India and Australia. In a recent interaction, Marsh said that the players who were part of the World Cup-winning squad did not get any chance to celebrate the triumph as they had to get ready for the series. He further added that it was a tiring campaign for them and it would have been great if the players got more time to spend with their families before playing another series.

"It was pretty outrageous for the guys that had to stay behind. It's a fine line because we've got to respect the fact we're playing for Australia and it's a series against India which is always really big. But there's also the human side of it, the boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while and get home to their families. It's an interesting one. You'd hope there's not too many of those series put on after big tournaments again," Marsh told SEN Radio.

As many as seven members from Australia's ODI World Cup-winning team stayed back in India after the final on November 19 for the T20I series.

However, six of the seven players have flown back home with Travis Head being the lone member of the World Cup-winning side to stay put for the remaining two games.

Marsh, who faced criticism from Indian fans for resting his feet on the World Cup trophy, on Friday insisted that the gesture was not disrespectful and he won't mind repeating the controversial act.

"There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all," Marsh said on 'Sen Radio'.

"I haven't given it too much thought, I haven't seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it's gone off. There's nothing in that," he added

(With PTI inputs)