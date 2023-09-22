The India vs Australia three-ODI series is being seen as the final dress rehearsal ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup. While veteran stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first two ODIs, the Indian cricket team that is playing has enough firepower. KL Rahul is leading the side in the first two OSI and will be the wicketkeeper too. Though he had a great Asia Cup, his fumbled during a run out chance in the first India vs Australia ODI in Mohali on Friday.

On the first ball of the 23rd over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul missed a chance to run out Marnus Labuschagne. After Marnus Labuschagne steered the ball towards cover, Suryakumar Yadav picked up and threw the ball at the strike's end as there was confusion between Cameroon Green and Marnus Labuschagne for a second run. Suryakumar Yadav's throw was a little wide but Rahul failed to gather the ball too. Labuschagne, despite being in a odd position, entered the crease to safety.

Earlier, India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field in the first ODI of the three-match India vs Australia seiss on Friday at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. Both teams will be looking to make the most of the series as they gear up for the upcoming ODI World Cup and get their star players in form.

India skipper KL Rahul said at the time of the toss, "We'll bowl first. Historically a good chasing ground, that's about it. There are a few boxes that we need to tick and the boxes that we've ticked we need to keep doing it better. One more challenge, best team in the world so good to play against them. They are a very competitive team so we've enjoyed playing against them. It's always a great challenge."

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said at the time of the toss, "Good to be back, it's been a while since I've been back here. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are not quite ready. Would've bowled first as well but don't really mind. It's nice and sunny out here. Warner and Marsh will open the batting. Smith, Marnus and Inglis to follow."

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa.