Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday that he has just 13 players to choose from for the final ODI match against Australia in Rajkot. Shubman Gill was not available for selection after the squad was hit by a viral sickness while fast bowlers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya opted to go back home. While there is not much tension among the team management as the side has already sealed the three-match series against Australia, they would like all the players to regain match fitness in time for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023.

“We have got a lot of players who are sick and not available, a lot of players have personal problems so they have gone home and a few of the guys have been rested as well. We have got 13 players at this point in time,” said Rohit during the pre-match press meet.

“Obviously, Gill has been rested, Shami, Hardik and Shardul have all gone home…again, personal things. Axar, obviously, is not available for this game,” Rohit said.

Rohit said the viral sickness going around the group too has added to the uncertainty.

“There is a bit of viral going around in the team as well. So, there is a lot of uncertainty in the team at this point in time which we cannot help,” he added.

Axar Patel is recuperating at NCA from the left quadricep injury that he suffered during the Asia Cup.

“Looking at the next few weeks it is quite important for us to look after the players and their well-being."

“So, it is okay for them to be at home at this point — the reason being we want everybody to be fresh during the World Cup and hopefully they can come back fresh,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)