Indian shot putter Jasmine Kaur has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test, according to the latest list of athletes placed under provisional suspension. The 22-year-old, who won gold at the National Games in Dehradun earlier this year with a personal best throw of 15.97 metres, tested positive for Terbutaline -- a stimulant commonly found in cough syrups. The Punjab athlete had also secured second place at the Inter-University Games last year with a best effort of 14.75m. Meanwhile, wrestler Nitika, an Under-20 World Championship silver medallist, has been handed a four-year ban, with her period of ineligibility effective from May 28 last year.

Topics mentioned in this article Athletics