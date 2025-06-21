Paris Diamond League, Live Telecast: India's javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra will take the field in the Paris Diamond League, hoping to go one better after back-to-back second place finishes in the last two legs. This will be Chopra's first appearance at the Paris Diamond League since 2017 when he finished fifth with a throw of 84.67m as a junior world champion. Eight years later, the stakes are higher, and the field significantly stronger. The Paris meet is the eighth stop on the 2025 Diamond League circuit, which will conclude with the two-day final in Zurich this August.

At Paris' Stade Sebastien Charlety, Chopra will once again face Julian Weber of Germany in what's fast becoming one of the most exciting rivalries in athletics.

When will the 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event take place?

The 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event will take place on Saturday, June 21 (IST).

Where will the 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event be held?

The 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw will take place at Stade Sebastien Charlety in Paris, France.

What time will the 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event start?

The 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event is expected to start at 1:12 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event?

The 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event?

The 2025 Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook account.

