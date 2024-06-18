Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Streaming: Olympic gold medalist and world champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 men's javelin event on Tuesday. The competition, which will take place in Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Finland, will be a perfect place to continue his preparation for the Paris Olympics 2024. Chopra missed the Ostrava Golden Spike meet as a precautionary measure after suffering a minor injury but at Paavo Nurmi Games 2024, he will face a host of talented competitors including Max Dehning of Germany, the youngest javellin thrower to breach the 90m mark.

Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 events:

Men: 100 metres, 800 metres, 1500 metres, 110 metres hurdles, 400 metres hurdles, 3000 metres steeplechase, and Javelin throw

Women: 800 metres, 100 metres hurdles, 400 metres hurdles, High Jump, Triple Jump, Pole vault, and Hammer throw

When will the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw finals featuring Neeraj Chopra start?

The Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw finals featuring Neeraj Chopra will start at 9:45 PM IST on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Where to watch the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw finals featuring Neeraj Chopra on TV in India?

The Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw finals featuring Neeraj Chopra will be broadcast live on Sports 18.

Where to live stream the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw finals featuring Neeraj Chopra in India?

The live streaming of Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw finals featuring Neeraj Chopra will be available on Jio Cinema.