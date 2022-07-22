Story ProgressBack to home
Noah Lyles Wins Men's 200m Gold At World Athletics Championships
Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the 200m gold at the World Athletics Championships.© AFP
Noah Lyles retained his world 200m crown on Thursday, leading a clean sweep of the podium for US sprinters. Lyles, the 2019 champion, crushed a powerful field to finish in a scorching time of 19.31sec. Kenny Bednarek took silver in 19.77sec while teenager Erriyon Knighton grabbed the bronze in 19.80sec.
